To the editor:
I am writing this letter as a woman who grew up in the city of Newburyport.
Reflecting on “Cosby's sex assault conviction overturned” by Maryclaire Dale, this case involves a lot of complicated feelings for me because I am unsure that justice can truly be achieved for sexual assault survivors in our current justice system.
To be clear, I am not in support of rapists or anyone who has laid hands on another individual without their consent, but what I am questioning is whether the American justice system is equipped to aid survivors or even prevent sexual assault in a meaningful way?
Currently, very few rapists actually face prison time and, even then, how is this benefiting assault survivors? Is this even true justice? Many survivors are still disbelieved, mocked, unsupported, and left with the trauma of their assault when all is said and done.
True justice for me, as a woman, would be a fair and equitable society where women are not subjected to gender-based violence. Where our male peers see and respect us.
True justice would be preventing these occurrences all together by changing the narrative and “role” of women in our society through education surrounding issues such as misogyny, consent, the fetishization of women of color and transgender women, and much more.
The #MeToo Movement was effective, but ultimately only scratched the surface when it comes to how pervasive sexism and gender-based violence are in American society.
Lori Giunta
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.