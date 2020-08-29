To the editor:
I often visit the Merrimack River boardwalk in Newburyport for stress release but after years of pleasurable experience in this extraordinarily lovely place, lately not so much.
A few weeks ago, I noticed that the masked passers-by seem to be dwindling. All well and good but in recent days, that number by my casual observation has swelled to I’ll say about 95%.
Whether this phenomenon has been fueled by the new sign they’ve plunked in the middle of the walkway or the media’s rising cacophony of fear mongering, I don’t know but what I find disturbing is the mask-vs.-no-mask ongoing feud that continues to rage in the letters section of this newspaper.
I am, I think, a reasonable man and as such I wear a mask in appropriate settings – for example, when I can’t social distance or upon entering a store or place of business, the owners of which have a perfect right to set the protocol.
I see no point in wearing a mask jogging, hiking up a mountain, riding a bicycle or driving my car. Wearing a mask is not just an inconvenience, it is inherently unhealthy.
I will not wear a mask to "prove that I am better than someone else." In fact, my wearing a mask is never meant to make a statement of any kind. The reality is that eventually, we will be hearing more about the long-term deleterious effects that masks have had on the general population. Having masks on kids is probably the most futile act of all.
My point is that we should stop fighting about masks and use some common sense. We should stop judging other people about whose particular health issues we know nothing about.
My experience in Newburyport reminds me of the movie “The Time Machine” starring Rod Taylor and Yvette Mimieux. In thousands of years after a nuclear Armageddon, humans evolved into two species, the Eloi and the Morlocks.
The Eloi remained on the surface of the planet and had not changed physically from today’s humans but the Morlocks, originally left underground, evolved into a hideous creature that only came to the surface at night to herd the Eloi into entrapment as their source of food. Hence, there were no old people among the Eloi.
Is this our ultimate fate, to become a society of two species, the masked and the unmasked? Will my kind become the new group for discrimination? Will we have our own public bathrooms and water fountains?
OK, what I’m saying may seem far-fetched but based on some of the outrageous stories of conflict over masks that I’m hearing from all parts of the country, maybe I’m not so crazy.
I mean if you wear a mask, you are woke. If you don’t, you’re a dope. Will we eventually devolve into two species with the masked eating the unmasked? Absurd? Maybe now is the time to end this ugly war over masks.
Richard Collins
Georgetown
