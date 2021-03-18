To the editor:
When my wife finds herself on the precipice of getting sick, she takes a vile tasting preemptive concoction called "Fire Cider." As unpleasant as the treatment is, I have to admit that it actually works; the budding illness invariably fails to take hold.
When we hear what the climate crisis has in store for us, “unpleasant” is way too mild a response. For a sober and convincing assessment of our situation, spend some time with the recently released Newburyport Climate Resiliency Plan. Here’s a list of the areas of our city that will be devastated by extreme weather, sea level rise, flooding, etc. if our response is inadequate:
1. Beaches and homes on Plum Island and residences in the Joppa neighborhood.
2. The Waste Water Treatment Facility on Water Street.
3. The National Grid substation, also on Water Street.
4. The Waterfront Park and its boardwalks, major tourist magnets as well as resident treasures.
5. Market Square and its many shops and restaurants.
6. Cashman Park, a gathering place for sports and healthful recreation.
7. The Business Park and surrounding Little River Watershed.
While no one item may surprise, considering them together should raise the alarm. If we do nothing, our community cannot withstand the inevitable extreme weather events, sea level rise and flooding that come with climate destabilization.
Imagine the tax revenues that will be lost with these homes and businesses gone and with no more tourist dollars. Imagine the costs to rebuild even one, much less all, of these essential resources. We either act now and move on the Climate Resiliency Plan recommendations, with their related increased costs, or go bankrupt trying to replace what we will lose. The longer we wait, the more difficult and expensive it will be to address this climate emergency. We need to get started today.
Time to stock up on Fire Cider.
Arthur Ledoux
Newburyport
