To the editor:
Mascots and traditions should be positive and encourage community growth. When we shut out the voices of indigenous people, we are not honoring these values.
Most of us living here today have ancestors who once traveled overseas and settled in colonies here. The land we live on was not “discovered” in the sense that it was unknown. There were already people living here. Indigenous people — Native Americans — had this land long before we did.
The history between us and people who were living here first is abundant with genocide, violence and erasure. We have mostly erased them from our culture except for when it suits us.
The images of Native American or indigenous mascots are often depicted out of ignorance; groups of indigenous people across the country, even in Massachusetts, are diverse in their traditions, dress and culture.
Headdresses are often ceremoniously worn or are sacred. Headdresses vary by tribe and different styles hold different meanings. The sad part is that we often stereotype headdresses, ignorant to the fact there is extensive culture behind them.
Headdresses and beyond, it is not our culture to take. Whether we have ill intention or feel we’re kindly honoring a group of people, it is harmful. It still results in ethnic stereotyping.
One of the themes here is "willful ignorance."
This leads to making a caricature of what “an Indian” or "Native American" looks like.
Caricatures of marginalized people serve to reflect our distorted views about them. Sometimes, it’s completely intentional and other times it’s willful ignorance.
The history between our ancestors who settled here and the indigenous people is an unfortunate one.
Indigenous people in the U.S. have been exploited enough. We should be questioning why we feel we can use a depiction of a marginalized person as our mascot. They are not ours to exploit however we like.
The problem with the mascot is that it’s a cherry on top of a rocky history. It’s a rocky history where we brought harm and it still exists. While it is still happening beyond the scope of mascots, we are continuing exploitation by using this mascot.
Indigenous peoples organizations have made statements that using our depiction of them as a mascot is belittling and offensive.
Willful ignorance, at best, has been something many of us have continued to engage in when we talk, or don’t talk, about the people whose land we settled.
We are capable of doing better. Retiring the mascot in all of its capacities is the least that can be done. We didn’t know better before and now we do. It is our duty to humbly do the right thing.
We are by and large not respectfully honoring indigenous people in our curriculum or community, and it would be out of continuous disrespect to keep the mascot in circulation.
Part of being good leaders includes engaging in humility and empathy. I like to think Pentucket Pride can include this, too.
Lana Hebert
Groveland
