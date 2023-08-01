To the editor:
Most people remember their 16th birthday as a time when their personal freedoms expanded. At 16, young people are able to get their driver’s license, work in our communities without restrictions on hours, and even drop out of school.
The 16- and 17-year-olds I know care deeply about the world they will inherit and work actively for change. Yet despite these responsibilities and commitments, 16- and 17-year-olds are still denied a voice in local and national government. It is time to lower the voting age.
Critics of lowering the voting age question whether young people are knowledgeable enough to vote on matters of political importance are impacted by public policies, or would exercise their voting rights at all.
Yet, in recent years, young people in America have been at the forefront of social movements, including the movements against gun violence and climate change. Today, kids cannot just be kids when their world is altered by crises on a daily basis. Young people are most affected by public policy, particularly around environmental issues as they are the ones who will live with the consequences of climate inaction and natural resource depletion.
Lowering the voting age is a policy change that has been tested; Germany, Brazil, Austria and the United Kingdom already grant voting rights for youth.
In the United States, the communities of Greenbelt and Takoma Park, Maryland, have expanded voting rights for 16- and 17-year-olds and seen positive results, with voter turnout rising from 15% to over 50% when 16- and 17-year-olds were granted voting rights. Lowering the voting age to 16 will increase civic engagement significantly.
When I turned 16, the first thing I did was register to vote. As a 17-year-old, I have spent the past year working for Congressman Seth Moulton, and I am encouraged by his emphasis on fostering youth engagement in politics. It is critical to help youth become invested in civic life early on and recognize the impact of their participation in government.
Lowering the voting age would empower youth, increase voter turnout, set a pattern for civic engagement, and give youth the voice they deserve in protecting their future.
DAVID SEATON
West Newbury
