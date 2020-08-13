To the editor:
Last week, Amesbury’s City Council and School Committee hosted a meeting in which the concerns of 1,400 petitioners requesting reconsideration of the $60 million to $65 million elementary school project were aired.
I won’t rehash these comments, but will briefly summarize them and ask, “Where do we go from here?”
1. The petitioners believe the economic/financial analyses were flawed. For example, destruction of two top-notch ballfields was part of the scope of the project, but relocation/replacement of the ballfields was not. Similarly, costs to demolish or repurpose the current Amesbury Elementary School were not part of the project. These two items, driven solely by the site selection, will cost millions and should be part of the project. Though ineligible for state reimbursement, the costs are real and will be borne by Amesbury taxpayers.
2. The site selection and election processes were flawed. Voters were denied the opportunity to vote on their site preference for the most expensive project in Amesbury’s history and were disenfranchised. Instead, voters were presented with the alternatives of “my way or not at all.” The vote could have been conducted together with a primary or general election. Instead, it was an underpublicized vote for this single issue that was scheduled just weeks prior to a primary.
3. Additional concerns included traffic and busing issues related to getting all K-5 students through the bottleneck of town to a single site, safety issues related to having all students in grades K-5 and 9-12 co-located within a small geographic area, replacement of the ballfields, repurposing of the AES, wetland issues, the continued diminution of Amesbury’s largest open space, etc.
Last year, one in nine eligible voters approved the project. This is hardly a mandate. Rather, it is an extremely poor example of democracy in action. Now, we have the COVID-19 pandemic to deal with. Burying our heads in the sand and pretending that nothing has changed since last year’s vote is to deny the reality of this pandemic. Government budgets at all levels will be so severely challenged that recovery will take years.
Where do we go from here? All agree we need a new elementary school, but not the one proposed. Many officials who were part of the original site selection process have since opted out of government service or were voted out. Many current officials had no decision-making authority with respect to the Cashman site decision.
Please take a stand and vote to pause or stop the project. Yes, we’ve incurred expenses that cannot be recovered, but let’s cut our losses now before it’s really too late.
Let’s design a project that the majority of citizens can support instead of burying our heads in the sand and proceeding with one that received 11.1% voter approval.
In light of our impending budgetary difficulties, let’s reconsider spending $22 million to refurbish AES, not $36 million to build a new school. Let’s consider a tax increase for a Chevy, not a Cadillac.
Duncan Noyes
Amesbury
