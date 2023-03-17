To the editor:
Aaron Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and ayahuasca enthusiast, will likely be heading to the rival New York Jets as soon as trade terms are finalized.
The Patriots will now have to contend with a former MVP, a future MVP (Josh Allen and the Bills), and the fastest team ever assembled (Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle’s Dolphins) just to win the division.
And to these heavyweight fights, we’re bringing … Mac Jones?
If last fall and this offseason are any indication, the Patriots will remain a competitive middle-of-the-pack team. Nevertheless, Aaron Rodgers may have just nailed our playoff hopes shut and buried them somewhere along the Freedom Trail.
So, in the wake of his arrival to our rival, “Jet” us pray: That offense coordinator Bill O’Brien can recapture some magic from his past Pats tenure. That Emperor Belichick’s defenses continue to bend, but not break. That Mac Jones has a career resurgence and sparks hope for the future. That the Patriots are worth sitting in Foxborough traffic for. That we shall not become the sorry franchise that the Jets have always been. And that the ghost of Tom Brady shall not haunt us for the next decade.
MAX BOLAND Amesbury
