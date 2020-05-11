To the editor:
Couldn’t agree with Mike Cronan’s letter more.
The reactions of local authorities to the coronavirus are head scratchers.
Mulching in the skateboard park near Nock was an embarrassing piece of government overreach. It got Newburyport some “great” press!
According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health COVID-19 Dashboard for May 4, zero teenagers have died from the coronavirus. Confining/restricting teenagers is based then on what supporting health statistics? Destroying three months of schooling and activities for teenagers over these obvious numbers doesn’t make sense.
How about taking local action based on these statistics instead: The average age of the Massachusetts fatalities is 82, and 95% of the fatalities were 70 and over. How would closing schools and confining teenagers fix those stats? How has confining folks in nursing homes and health care facilities helped those stats?
The healthy and productive, as well as kids of all ages, have played along passively for far too long. The numbers do not support the treatment those groups have been enduring.
Time for them to press the “had enough” button and at least question the actions of local officials.
Peter McClelland
Amesbury
