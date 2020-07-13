To the editor:
As a 2019 graduate of PRHS, I want to be proud of our community, but I also want to speak out about ways our school can improve.
Recently, there has been a movement to retire the Sachem mascot. In light of the Black Lives Matter movement and the increased focus on the systemic problems in our country, I think now is the perfect time to reflect on how our community can improve and reexamine the Sachem mascot.
At PRHS, we were never taught about our local community’s history of brutal violence against the Pennacook. The erasure of this part of history needs to be changed, and we need to learn from and rectify the mistakes made in the past. By keeping the Sachem mascot, we are complicit in perpetuating stereotypes and continuing to harm Indigenous people.
Many changes need to be made to address the harmful history of violence and oppression against Indigenous people in this country. Changing the mascot is a step in the right direction.
Although we alone cannot solve these problems on a national level, we can retire the Sachem. Our community has the power to do something good and be on the right side of history.
As the incredible Indigenous speakers pointed out at a recent conversation about changing the mascot, many members of the Pentucket community can enjoy the privileges of the Sachem mascot without dealing with the struggles of being an Indigenous person.
At the end of the day, we can “take off the costume,” whereas Indigenous people cannot. We don’t have to deal with the numerous issues affecting Indigenous people every day, including discrimination, stereotypes, oppression, violence and poverty.
One argument against changing our mascot is that the Sachem is a part of PRHS’ history and tradition. However, our school’s 66-year existence does not even begin to compare to the history of Indigenous people, who have been living in the United States for thousands of years.
The Sachem is not ours, and we do not have the right to use it. It is our job to listen to the Indigenous people when they tell us that the mascot is harmful and needs to be changed. This is a chance for us to take a step toward making our community a better, more inclusive place.
During my time at Pentucket, teachers frequently encouraged us to be civically engaged and educate ourselves about human rights issues. As a community, we’re doing just that.
Hundreds of students, alumni and parents are speaking out about changing the mascot, and thousands of people have signed the petition to retire the Sachem. I hope that the administration listens and acts on this issue. As long as we keep the Sachem as our mascot, we cannot claim to be a progressive and accepting community.
Indigenous people have been advocating for change for decades. It’s time that we listen to what they’re saying and act accordingly.
Allison Brookhart
Merrimac
