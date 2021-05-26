To the editor:
During the last year, we witnessed a move to digital lives. We conducted our work, schools and government over the internet.
Companies plan to continue this and sell or not renew their real estate leases. Now is Newbury's time to plan for the new normal.
We should rethink our plans to build or scale down our plans for a new town hall.
Most employees can conduct their town business from home and do not need an office to provide services to our town. This was proven over the last year.
There are numerous meeting spaces for our public meetings, such as our beautiful library, the new police station, our schools or our fire stations.
Could we not provide a handicapped ramp for use on our first floor in the town hall to meet government standards?
We need to rethink our investment in our town hall and rein in our spending to match our new norm.
Carol Ferrari
Tom Murray
Byfield
