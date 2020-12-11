To the editor:
I was saddened to hear when Dragons Nest toy store had to close awhile back. Even though it may have been small it contributed to giving us a reason to visit our downtown to check out toys for our grandchildren. It also added some diversity to the type of retail offered downtown.
I could not believe it when I read in today’s paper that we have a business which will be occupying the space. Here we have Market Square, a prime area of our downtown, and we will have a real estate office there. Are you kidding me! No offense to the real estate industry but that is not what we need in our prime downtown area.
Our downtown has been going downhill over the past few years with businesses closing. Some have said they couldn’t make a go of it because rent was too high and there wasn’t enough traffic to cover the costs. There are shuttered storefronts, even more now due to the pandemic. I hope next year we have the pandemic going away where new retail businesses can find it worthwhile to locate in downtown Newburyport.
I hope there is an effort from the mayor’s office and the councilors to revitalize downtown. If not, I see a disturbing trend with less reason to visit downtown Newburyport and less attractive to purchase real estate in our city.
David Marcionek
Newburyport
