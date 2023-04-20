To the editor:
Is it time to slow down spending? Not stop, just slow down. Are annual Town Meetings focusing on responsible spending? Is the Triton Regional School District budget too high?
I believe the district could live with no increase for this year. In the past four years, the staff has added 30 people. Is it time to stop, and reevaluate the spending in the TRSD?
What is the downside to keep the budget at last year’s level? There is no downside, if the school really needs the money next Christmas, and can substantiate the need, they just have to ask the three Santas who will most likely deliver.
Does anyone really think the school is going to go out of business?
Can they manage with the same as last year, $48 million? As good as they are, sure.
In 2021, a feasibility study reported that $61 million would be needed for the facilities assessment work at the high school and middle school on Elm Street. Escalated four years (about the time it would take to get to construction in 2025) at 5% per year would put the cost at $74 million in 2025.
One million dollars was set aside from last year’s budget for another feasibility study in 2024.
The $1 million set-aside could be used in an emergency in the FY24 budget if necessary, and if the three Santas couldn’t deliver.
In terms of Newbury, its operating budgets have been increasing for 10 years with an ever-growing pile of free cash which far exceeds the town guidelines for free cash.
How can that be? The gospel of prudent budgeting, in fact, has led to millions of dollars in additional taxes. Tax money takes this path; overbudgeting leads to overtaxing leads to free cash. This anomaly of so-called good fiscal policy by the town has been recognized and confirmed by the town auditor for years.
This boondoggle of overbudgeting is proclaimed at Town Meetings annually and has been supported by the Select Board, Finance Committee and the town administrator for years. Budgets are no more than estimates, the town has a bad habit of overbudgeting.
Long-term financing considerations are at hand. The amounts are in the tens of millions of dollars and include the Town Hall, Triton facilities, Whitter Tech, Newbury Elementary School, the library and other items listed in town documents.
The annual Town Meeting on April 25 would be a good time for a slowdown in budgeting, save a few bucks for the taxpayers, and with no harm to responsible spending and growth.
Voters can make good decisions, contingent upon being well-informed. Questions to be well-informed may be: What is good information? What is turned, twisted and slanted? What is half the story? and What is in the Kool-Aid? Some may choose to be naïve to believe everything the town professes; others will seek out and separate fact from fiction.
Does the town really have a good plan today? Believe what you may.
The consequences of bad decisions will cost the taxpayers dearly.
Are the people entitled to accountability and expectations that good business practices prevail?
JIM MORAN
Newbury
