To the editor:
Many of us are struggling financially with the pandemic, and I totally understand that.
But there is a class of trade in Newburyport that really needs our help, and that is the restaurant business. We are blessed with a great number of really good choices from coffee shops to places for breakfast, pizza and just great food.
Well, they need us now, and we need to support them. We also need to forget our thought of not tipping so much because we are doing takeout.
The waitstaff depends on tips for the bulk of their income, and you won’t be surprised to hear they are not making so much these days.
So be as generous as you can afford. Besides providing us with wonderful dining choices, many of the owners in town are extremely philanthropic, and are always supporting local causes. I can’t call out everyone, but Nancy at Ceia and Brine, Ted at Loretta, and Steve and Angie’s certainly come to mind.
Eat out, and eat out often, this is an area where we can really make a difference.
We want to still have all these great choices when we have all received the vaccine, and this dreadful disease is behind us.
Dick Bazirgan
Newbury
