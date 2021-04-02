To the editor:
The United States is ready to take action on climate change. The remaining question is: How exactly will this be done? Now, is the time to send in your input.
Please ask your congressmen to support carbon fee and dividend legislation since it is a win-win for the climate and for citizens.
This policy will reduce domestic climate pollution by 90% in 30 years and incentivize carbon pricing in other countries through trade. The dividend will ensure that most American households come out ahead financially, including 96% of the poorest families.
In just 10 years, local reductions in air pollution will save 295,000 lives. Please write to your congressmen at cclusa.org/write. Thank you.
Katharine Gage
Windham, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.