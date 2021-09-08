To the editor:
Being mayor of Newburyport takes more than management skill and ideas on how to improve the city.
A mayor is not a dictator who can order things to be done. The City Council has a major role in city government, and though the mayor can provide leadership and vision, to actually get most things done requires the mayor to work well with the City Council and city committees.
Warren Russo has touted his management expertise and his vision for what he wants done in Newburyport, but his letters don’t address how he will work with the City Council to achieve his vision.
And, having read his opinion pieces and letters in The Daily News over the five years I’ve lived here, he doesn’t appear to have the temperament necessary to work well with those who hold opinions different from his own.
We need a mayor who understands our city government and can work with the City Council and committees to get things done.
I believe the best candidate for Newburyport is Charlie Tontar, who is in his fourth term on the City Council and has served on multiple city committees, which, although disparaged by Mr. Russo, are an essential part of city government where citizens can have input.
Charlie Tontar’s vision for Newburyport includes addressing infrastructure issues such as climate resiliency, sidewalks and roads, school issues such as all-day kindergarten, economic issues such as supporting our small-business and community needs like finding a permanent home for Youth Services and the Parks Department.
Charlie will be a leader who can work with the City Council to achieve his vision for Newburyport.
Patricia Torkildson
Newburyport
