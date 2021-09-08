To the editor:
I am writing in support of Charlie Tontar to be our next mayor of Newburyport. I support Charlie because I believe he has both the experience and depth of knowledge to tackle one of our most pressing issues – the lack of affordable housing in Newburyport. Gentrification, conversion of rental units to condos, and market forces have all contributed to this problem over the years.
Lack of affordable housing results in limited opportunities for young people, artists, service and manufacturing workers to live in our beautiful community. During the mayoral debate, Charlie talked about how some business owners in the industrial park are unable to attract workers due to lack of affordable housing. Imagine if we could attract new businesses to the Industrial Park, expand our tax base, increase our economic and cultural diversity while giving tax relief to all of our residents. As an economist, Charlie understands how economic opportunities, diversity, and the vibrancy of a community are intimately connected to housing.
As a city councillor, Charlie Tontar has worked tirelessly to help create more rental units in the city. The Smart Growth development near the train station is a good example of what can be done to increase the rental stock. More of these units are planned in the future, and while we can debate what “affordable” is, the increase in rental stock might ultimately serve to be a market force to keep housing costs down. In addition, Charlie has the experience and understanding of laws to enable the city to negotiate from a position of strength when dealing with developers who sometimes use variances to to get around economic and environmental regulations.
The next mayor will face enormous pressure from developers and real estate interests as land and housing become more expensive and scarce. I believe Charlie Tontar has the knowledge, the experience, and the know-how to guide our city through this difficult issue to ensure that more of our citizens can afford to live in this wonderful city.
Patty Myers
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.