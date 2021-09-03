To the editor:
While some are saying that Newburyport needs to go in a “new direction,” most of us feel we are already headed in a positive direction and should keep moving forward.
As our next mayor, Charlie Tontar will continue leading us in the direction of progress that has improved our city’s services and environment, while keeping our strong financial rating.
This direction has given us new and improved schools, a community/senior center, the rail trail, new sports facilities, important water treatment plant upgrades, more affordable housing, expanded youth services, better parks and green initiatives.
We have been building climate resiliency, guiding citizens and businesses through the pandemic, encouraging diversity and equality, supporting our first responders, and helping neighbors from Phillips Drive to Reservation Terrace.
Charlie recognizes that we still have work to do. But recognizing that we have more work to do is very different from calling for us to go off in an unknown “new direction.”
Charlie also recognizes that there will always be differences of opinion — that’s democracy. But that does not mean we are divided. Our progress has been achieved through consensus and Charlie will always strive to lead us in the direction of consensus, not conflict.
As mayor, he will put his proven financial and negotiation skills to work to keep us moving in a positive direction in a fiscally responsible manner.
I am positively voting for Charlie Tontar for mayor and hope you will also.
Andrew Simpson
Newburyport
