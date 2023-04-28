To the editor:
I read your editorial in the Newburyport Daily News on April 27 (“Now is not the time for a new Town Hall”).
In response, I pose the following questions:
Why so shortsighted? Do you not think that we will need a Town Hall eventually? Do you really think that renting, and the rental renewal process every three years, is in our town’s best interest? Do you not think that the town should own their own facility in the same manner that most Americans wish to own our home and not rent?
Do you think that the cost of building a new facility will be less in the coming years? Do you think that the town leaders, most of whom are volunteers or work for a very small stipend, do not have our best interest at heart? Do you think that their decision-making process was haphazard and careless? That they did not work hard to look at alternative sights, the timing of this project, evaluate needs, and get advice from other professionals?
Do you think that most of those who spoke up against the project at Town Meeting were well-prepared? That they were reacting out of logic rather than emotion and social media hype? That they did a proper and extensive analysis?
Perhaps, the town meeting process is outdated. It does seem only to bring out those who want to vote against an issue and promote divisiveness.
If this were a city process, the city council would iron out the issue before it went to the public vote. A much better process than the circus that we experienced on Tuesday night.
Some say that the town meeting is a great illustration of democracy. I disagree – I think it is a function of who can attend, and who has the energy to attend a meeting on a Tuesday night at 7 p.m. that lasts until nearly 11 p.m. It requires folks to take time away from their family and other commitments.
Certainly, a vote on a ballot is a much more legitimate, inclusive and democratic process.
JEFFREY A. FERRANTE
Newbury
