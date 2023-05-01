To the editor:
I found key points of Jeffrey A. Ferrante’s April 28 letter to the editor (“Town Hall column misses many points,” Daily News of Newburyport) objectionable and it has nothing to do with being for or against building a new Town Hall in Newbury at this time.
In response to a column by Dave Rogers, Mr. Ferrante asked a series of questions including: “Do you not think that we will need a Town Hall eventually?” and “Do you not think that the town should own their own facility …?”
Clearly, Mr. Rogers’ point in his column was that he didn’t think now was the right time. But Mr. Ferrante engages in cheap rhetoric, asking questions to try and make a statement and distort Mr. Rogers’ position, not to elicit an informative response.
Similarity he asks: “Do you think that the town leaders … do not have our best interest at heart?” and “Do you think that their decision-making process was haphazard and careless? That they did not work hard … ?” None of which Mr. Rogers wrote nor seemed to imply.
Mr. Ferrante, here are some real questions for you, why is it you need to suggest that someone feels the town leaders don’t have the town’s best interest at heart or were haphazard or careless or didn’t work hard just because they disagree with their recommendations?
Do you really think it is an appropriate way to challenge someone’s position? Why not argue on the merits and based on what Mr. Rogers wrote instead of implying other motives?
And by the way, I didn’t understand your statement about town meetings “It does seem only to bring out those who want to vote against an issue and promote divisiveness.”
Since the vote was 245 to 218 for the proposal, the fact is the meeting brought out more people in favor, not against the issue.
GRAHAM K. CAMPBELL
Newbury
