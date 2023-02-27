To the editor:
I'm responding to Lynn Chong's letter of Feb. 27 ("Trump to blame for Ohio train disaster," Daily News of Newburyport).
I read it twice to make sure my next comment is correct. That letter doesn't have a single word of fact. Biden's own National Transportation Safety Board said the brake "system" had absolutely nothing to do with the derailment. It was in fact caused by a wheel bearing that overheated causing the axle to overheat resulting in a catastrophic failure. The axle broke. I have over 40 years of bearing design and sales experience and I will say that sometimes you can detect a failing bearing. Sometimes you can't. Like when a car bearing starts to fail you can usually hear a gradual noise. If you don't replace it, it will catastrophically fail. Railcars are big, noisy machines with a lot of power. Unless an engineer or maintenance person saw smoke or detected excess heat, it is unlikely the failure could have been prevented.
Now, what happened after the derailment is an embarrassment to the country. Biden's failure to address the initial crash and the absolute disregard for human life is inexcusable. The handling of the chemicals to the aftermath of the derailment shows why it's so important that when you put people in positions of responsibility, they have a clue of what they're doing. Ms. Chong, you want to place a blame for the loss and suffering look at the incompetence of the Biden administration.
MARSHALL MAGUIRE
Salisbury
