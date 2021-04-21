To the editor:
The MBTA would be well advised not to electrify the whole commuter rail immediately.
As usual, they seem to be following the "contractors lobby" and others who you're never going to find riding a train.
What they need to do is look at nonelectrified, nonpolluting alternatives like hydrogen. Reports are that Germany plans to replace its diesel lines with that.
Canadian Pacific, which again serves New England due to buying back the line across Maine from Montreal to Saint John, New Brunswick, will reportedly have a hydrogen prototype next year.
Diesel engines in most locomotives do not power the train. They generate electric power for traction motors on the axles.
As for noise, motorcycles and many trucks are far worse.
The T is so grossly unimaginative that it puts trains back in service without advertising the schedules. A connection between North and South stations could have been established decades ago without digging up Boston again.
Simply use vans of the type used by various Councils on Aging. These have short wheelbases, allowing routes other than the artery at rush hour.
They have a door in the rear for baggage and wheelchairs.
Robert A. Brown
Newbury
