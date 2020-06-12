To the editor:
Back to the plantation? Are you kidding?
I was absolutely amazed to pick up The Daily News to read an opinion column by "veteran journalist" Warren Russo smearing Joe Biden for being, in no particular order, venal, corrupt, incompetent, stupid, inarticulate, senile, a plagiarist, and addicted to what I presume Russo considers sexual perversion (smelling women’s hair). The only thing missing was "Lock him up!"
Trash like this should never see the light in The Daily News, and I have to wonder how it got there. The New York Times recently had a meltdown over another piece of junk, this time written by Tom Cotton, a Harvard-educated politician from Arkansas. Russo's article, to me, is in the same class. It also made me wonder if a Harvard education is everything it's hyped to be.
The number of racially and politically charged bomblets that litter Russo's piece should not have been ignored by The Daily News' editor — the "plantation" bit, The Great Black Hope "joke," the dumps on older Americans who might have memory problems.
These missteps are compounded by allowing unbelievably ignorant takes on American history to be published without a warning note that such statements are unsupported by fact. The Democratic Party of Joe Biden started the Civil War? People like Biden were responsible for Jim Crow laws? Biden's the kind of guy who started the KKK? This is alt-right BS of the first order.
Initially, as Russo goose-stepped through all these negatives of Biden’s character, I thought he was talking about Trump. I especially like the part where Biden is criticized for never serving in the military.
Reminds me of a guy who got five deferments, one for bone spurs from some podiatrist who had a storefront in Queens whose landlord happened to be Fred Trump, the father of you know who. He wrote the medical report, according to his daughters, as a "favor" for Fred. Actually, it was probably more along the lines of avoiding a threatened rent increase.
I do not mind reading conservative opinion pieces in the magazines and papers I subscribe to. But I do object to articles that so obviously distort the truth, viciously smear people, and throw about barely concealed landmines that appeal to the rabid instincts of what is commonly called "the base."
These things might be suited to Fox News, but not to our local paper of record.
James Charles Roy
Newburyport
