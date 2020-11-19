To the editor:
I am writing because I've noticed something that bothers me.
It's not just The Daily News, but most of the news media are doing it. In most references to Joseph Biden, it is "president-elect," which is correct, but when referencing Donald Trump, many times it's just "Trump."
That is disrespectful to our current president! Whether you like President Trump or not, he is still our president. At least treat the office with respect, please.
Ronda Hodge
Amesbury
