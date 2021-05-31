To the editor:
Because trees contribute so much to our sense of well-being, the beauty of our community, the urban economy, climate stabilization and the welfare of the creatures we live among, the Richard Gale Memorial Tree Program, a committee of the Amesbury Improvement Association, has focused on increasing the tree canopy of Amesbury by offering free trees to residents and businesses.
Our mission has been aided this year by a generous grant from the Institution for Savings and by the proceeds donated to us from a fundraising Tuesday evening hosted by Flatbread. We thank them both as well as Mayor Kassandra Gove and her staff for the support they have given us.
We also thank all the Amesbury residents who are nurturing a free tree planted in their yards by our committee this spring and previous springs. Their commitment will make our community a better place to live.
We still have a few trees left this season. If you are interested or want to get more information, email amesburytrees@gmail.com or check our Facebook page Amesbury Trees.
Madalene Murphy
Amesbury
The letter writer is chair of the Richard Gale Memorial Tree Program.
