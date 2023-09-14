To the editor:
I am writing this letter in support of all aspects of the Lower Atkinson renovation project for the Pioneer League – with the most important reason being that of concern over the safety of our residents and visitors.
Over the past 18 years, I’ve been volunteering for the league and spend quite a bit of time at the fields. I must tell you that we are extremely lucky that, to this point, nobody has been hit by a vehicle.
There have been many close calls that I’ve witnessed myself. At any given point during the week, there are hundreds of families in and around the park.
All it's going to take is one distracted driver, sun glare, or a child simply turning the wrong way to head to the field and end up stepping into the roadway. This stretch of road during the season is probably the narrowest major roadway into and out of the city.
Let’s be proactive vs. reactive – a tree can be replaced, a life cannot!
SHAWN RICHMOND
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.