To the editor:
There have recently been a number of articles in media about the importance of growing trees, not only to counter climate change, but also to cool urban sites that are particularly susceptible to heat buildup.
An article this Saturday in The New York Times told how trees can cool cities by as much as 10 degrees. And there have been — apparently without public opposition — the construction of permanent-looking dining intrusions into parking spaces along State and Pleasant streets.
Could we also use some of these parking places for planting trees, giving them ample space to catch rain and to grow? Has this option already been publicly discussed?
Particularly during their first two years, it’s important that transplanted trees be watched over and watered. Most programs to plant new trees apparently have failed because of a lack of monitoring.
Fortunately, we have an expert tree committee that could assume the oversight role, and perhaps some of the downtown businesspeople would be glad to be trained to take over some of these monitoring demands.
Also, the loss of downtown parking spaces could be compensated for by allowing more parking along the waterfront than is currently planned.
Fred Hufnagel
Newburyport
