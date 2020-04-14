To the editor:
Last Friday afternoon, dozens of area fire, police and EMS trucks and vehicles from Newburyport, Newbury, Rowley, Groveland, Amesbury, Merrimac, West Newbury, Ipswich, Salisbury, Georgetown, Hampton and Seabrook, as well at Atlantic/Cataldo Ambulance and Massachusetts Forest Fire Control, lined the front of Anna Jaques Hospital in a show of appreciation for our staff and physicians.
The powerful show of support was overwhelming. This act of kindness provided a few much-needed moments of joy and positivity amid these challenging times.
The signs and heartfelt cheers given by all on the parade route were so heartwarming and buoyed our staff in a way like nothing else could.
Thank you so much to the firefighters and first responders – not just for lifting our spirits but for your bravery in the work you do every day to take care of our community. You are our brothers and sisters in the fight against COVID-19, and you are just as much on the front lines as our own health care team.
All of us stand united to protect our families, friends, neighbors and colleagues. We are grateful to have you as partners, and honored to be working alongside you in solidarity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
We were reminded once again that above all else, we are in this together.
Anna Jaques Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.