To The editor:
I want to recognize my friend Michael Bulger (1944-2020) of Plum Island. I met Michael while I was working as a librarian at the Newburyport Public Library Archival Center. He had a grand plan to do some Plum Island research, maps, cottage names, pictures, town records, light house, children’s camp and the train, hotels, etc. Little did I know that all of his work would later become an important part of the archival center’s “Michael Bulger Plum Island Collection.”
Michael was interested in researching Plum Island as his paternal grandfather (avô), who was Portuguese, had come to America from the Azores. He purchased properties on Plum Island from the Plum Island Beach Company in the 1920s, so the family could spend the summer on the island. It was a great place for his grandchildren to enjoy. It must be the reason why Michael loved Plum Island so much and ended up living there.
Michael was always on the search for old photographs and historical items about Plum Island. A lady in Rhode Island contacted him about a map she had of the 500 lots for sale by the Plum Island Beach Co. She wanted the map to be returned to Newburyport. So off he went to Rhode Island. The large linen map is now safely preserved in the library’s Archival Center collection. It's a gem, and now a part of the Michael Bulger Plum Island Collection.
It is a small world. Michael wanted to make a trip to the Azores. My husband Jerry, whose grandfather was from the Azores and I helped him plan a trip, as his avô and Jerry’s avô were born on the same island, though not related. When Michael came home he was walking on air. The three of us often enjoyed evenings of talking about the Azores.
We will all miss Michael! "Ate logo" (“see you again” in Portuguese).
Cecile Pimental and Jerry Pimental
Newbury
