To the editor:
In response to the recently published awesome tribute to my husband, JC Lockwood (who passed away on May 18), by Eagle-Tribune sportswriter Dave Dyer, and the incredible letter to the editor from Josh Faigen, as well as dozens of Facebook comments in response to the tribute (posted by Penny Lazarus) and terrific emails, it has been so overwhelmingly heartening and comforting to know how much JC was appreciated, both as a page designer and an arts writer going back nearly three decades, for newspapers including The Daily News of Newburyport, Eagle-Tribune and Haverhill Gazette, and the weeklies Merrimack Valley Sunday and Newburyport Current and later in his blog, Newburyport Arts.
In addition, Dylan Metrano (whose late father, Dennis Metrano, was also a prominent figure on the Newburyport cultural scene) collected several “love letters” from various present and former Newburyport arts figures — including himself and several others who were in high school back in the day who have gone on to careers in the arts, crediting JC’s attention and encouragement as significant factors in their choices.
The local cultural scene was JC’s life. He believed that the arts are critically important to every community, and to everyone in the community, and he did his best (often brilliantly, I think) to make everything accessible to his readers, and as Josh said in his letter “in a way that made clear the importance, as well as the meaning of our endeavors.”
I hope to personally thank everyone who wrote and commented (it may take awhile). Our son, Miles, and I are so grateful to have JC’s contributions acknowledged so eloquently and affectionately.
Even if we weren’t experiencing these current strange circumstances, JC didn’t want any kind of service, but I’m sure he wouldn’t mind if anyone who felt like it hoisted a Pilsner Urquell (Czech beer) in his memory.
And if you’re so moved, maybe make a donation to one of the many great artistic organizations in Greater Newburyport.
With deepest gratitude,
Gage Cogswell
Miles Lockwood
Merrimac
