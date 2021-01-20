To the editor:
I am writing in support of the Triton Regional School Committee and other area committees facing the same challenges. I am a resident of Salisbury and was on the School Committee for 16 years.
The challenges facing schools are unprecedented and unless you have been a committee member, you are unlikely to know how agonizing the decision-making process can be.
Whether students are in a "hybrid" or "remote" learning model is decided by a vote of the committee. They must consider how educational content is delivered, the safety of students, and the safety of the teachers, specialists and other adults who work directly with the students.
Everyone realizes that in-person learning is preferred over online learning. Everyone realizes that social/emotional development is not happening during remote learning. No one wants to be in the situation we are in now.
Sadly, all towns in the Triton district are categorized as "red" – high risk for spreading COVID-19. I am certainly bothered by that, but I am also upset about the way School Committee members have been treated.
Members have been called disgusting and incompetent; they have been accused of doing "damage" to education because of voting to stay in a remote (online) learning model. I believe that those who vote to stay remote have done so because they are prioritizing the safety of everyone who would have to be in a school building in other learning models.
Committee members are spending many hours every week looking at data, sitting in meetings, and doing what they believe is best for all.
You can disagree with the decision, but please respect the individuals. They are invested in our communities and also need to know that agree or disagree, we support their commitment.
Deborah Choate
Salisbury
