To the editor:
This year, education in the Triton Regional School District has failed.
The authority vested in the School Committee is addressed in M.G.L., Chapter 71, Section 37. The public school committees across Massachusetts have the authority and the say within the school districts. The way to change this is either amend the law or have the governor, by executive order, take control of the school districts as necessary.
The Triton Regional School Committee has failed, as the managers of the district, in its business responsibilities to provide timely, fair and reasonable educations for the children.
The means and methods to resolve the failure, and put the train back on the tracks of success, are in part noted above. The quality and timing of the repair are crucial and critical, remembering, these actions are for and in the best interest of the children.
The sequence of order, for the most timely and effective changes are through:
1. The School Committee
2. The governor
3. The Legislature
Presently, all of the above may be in motion.
The question of the day is, of the three (3) selections above, which order will control the process and establish that the first priority is the kids’ education?
Jim Moran
Byfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.