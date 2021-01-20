To the editor:
For months, the Triton Regional School Committee has ignored the recommendations made by our superintendent, administrators, DESE recommendations, medical professionals and the majority of parents to get our students into a hybrid/in-person learning model.
The committee keeps changing targets, goals and metrics, keeping our students remote for the majority of the first semester. The decisions being made are not based on recommendations of the professionals or science, but out of personal fears of community spread and "what if" projections.
As all surrounding communities except one returned to hybrid in the fall, and private institutions returned in person as well, our public school stayed remote, causing students to fall behind in their learning, disengage and families to struggle.
Why do private schools have a better option for their children than our children? We want that same choice and option for our children.
The administration and staff have done an exceptional job following all the guidelines and safety measures laid out by DESE, CDC and local health professionals. The measures and protocols our school staff put in place meet or exceed all requirements.
The first-quarter failure rate was over 200% higher than last year despite the parents, students, staff and teachers doing their very best with what they have been dealt. Many children are suffering, from worsening grades to poor mental health.
Much of the discussion among the School Committee has been dominated by the “safety” of our children.
Nowhere in the description of their duties does it mention that their safety is their responsibility.
There is risk in everything in life and it is truly impossible and unrealistic to expect a group of nine people to guarantee safety and protect everyone from contracting a virus.
Emily Abt
Newbury
Mary Anastasio
Byfield
