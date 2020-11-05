To the editor:
We suggest the Oct. 30 endorsements for state representative in the 1st and 2nd Essex reveal more about the newspaper than the candidates.
The lead in both focuses on the incumbents merely showing up. Lenny Mirra is described as "nothing if not dutiful ... a fixture at events throughout the region" and James Kelcourse as someone who “seems to be everywhere in the district ... who shows up at events large and small, masked as warranted."
All four legislators in the 1st and 2nd Essex meet this most basic requirement, as easily confirmed by scanning their Twitter feeds. What does it say that the paper prioritizes these fundamentals in an election where the requirements of good governance have been so illuminated nationally and in both local races?
Mirra is granted "remarkable" leadership for convening a meeting on gun safety in 2018. A more thoughtful analysis would have noted Mirra has done little since that meeting by way of follow-up or legislation, or that Massachusetts gun safety advocates have moved away from discussions with him because they have not been productive
If convening forums is a measure, why weren’t the three forums Christina Eckert recently organized (Racial Justice and Voter Protection in July; Environmental Action in August) acknowledged?
Similarly, the paper gives credit to Kelcourse for his contribution to the passage of legislation to fund transportation for special education students. In its review of Amber Hewett's background, however, it failed to note her contribution to the passage of the nation's largest commitment for wind energy in Massachusetts’ 2016 Act Relative to Energy Diversity.
There is more to dissect in the endorsements. However, we’d like to underscore the following:
"This moment" has issued a loud call to elect officials that do more than simply show up, or respond to individual calls for support, or place themselves in proximity to others’ initiatives. It calls for leadership, collaboration and hard work to assess our challenges in an integrated way and effect change to systems that govern our lives. This call has been key in the campaigns of Eckert and Hewett --- and apparently lost on The Daily News.
Also, the aforementioned blindness to the accomplishments of the female candidates and the condescension toward Amber Hewett at the close of the paper's 1st Essex endorsement display a troubling gender bias within the editorial board.
Margo Casey, Jean Costello, Katherine Gendron, Phil Hurtzeler, Pete Jalajas, Marian Levy, Patty Myers, Kathy Pasquina and Marianne Vesey of Newburyport
Lynn Kettleson, Robin Lawson and Patricia Robinson of Byfield
Elaine and John Carroll of Amesbury
Kath Mason of West Newbury
Deb Maas of Salisbury
