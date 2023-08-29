To the editor:
Trump’s scowling, comic book pose for his Georgia mug shot threatens to distract public debate from the deadly deterioration of the entire American political climate.
Since the Vietnam-cursed 1970s, the comparatively fair distribution of wealth begun after World War II stalled, reawakening a centuries-long infection of ethnic dementia. U.S. racial madness, momentarily addressed after the Civil War, was reignited by the Supreme Court’s deliberate abandonment of the 14th and 15th amendments, repeating the sins of Debs and Plessy with Citizens United, Dobbs and Korematsu.
Leaders of public policy have always been a small elite and the U.S. is not an exception. However, history shows that when the vast majority of non-elites – the “people” – are pushed by desperation to mob violence, the less than 1% “anointed” had better “sober up and get real.”
As ridiculous or scary or duplicitous as Trump may seem to half of us, or even two-thirds, it should not distract Democrats or anyone else from the structural failures of what used to be the best years of American representative democracy.
RICHARD METAFORA
Salisbury
