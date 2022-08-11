To the editor:
In your editorial column on Aug. 10, ("Search of Trump residence a good step toward accountability") you state: “We must all pause and take a breath before drawing conclusions,……”
Quite so. Unfortunately, that statement came halfway through the editorial, which had breathlessly lauded the [probably unnecessary] raid on President Trump’s home as “an important step in the attempt to peel back the layers of lies that made up his presidency.”
This must be a very thorough peeling, as it seems to justify any and all intrusions in investigating “…the former president’s actions before, during and after his term in office…”
Why exactly would that be justified or necessary? We may find out someday, or it may turn into another two-year-long witch hunt/Russia hoax. Is Bob Mueller still available?
And who, pray tell, are these high priests who will peel back the lies and tell us the truth?
Unfortunately, the FBI has not yet been cleaned up since Comey, McCabe, Strock and Page discredited it. Mr. Wray was supposed to be the new broom, but he did no sweeping.
Do we really have confidence in the Department of Justice under Merrick Garland? I wish we could, but I fear we can’t. So far, this administration has shown us nothing more than a dizzying mix of arrogance, incompetence and vindictiveness. Our country deserves better.
While I don’t consider myself a member of President Trump’s "highly excitable fan base”, I do think he deserves credit for some solid accomplishments, and he has the courage to take on ‘the Swamp’, including the mainstream press corps. On the other hand, he is an incorrigible egotist, a very sore loser, and doesn’t listen to solid citizens like Bill Barr and Mike Pence when he should. They know ‘b……..t’ when they see it.
I hope he doesn’t decide to run for re-election just to get even with the leftists who are goading him to do so. I hope Melania will warn him that it’s a trap.
Twenty years ago, former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia warned us very clearly about the fragility of our Constitutional order. He said that unless our laws are executed fairly and even-handedly by men and women of high character, they are nothing more than “parchment promises."
Today it has become ever more obvious that such men and women are hard to find because our institutions are not helping families enough to affirm the values we used to take for granted. And a huge, smothering centralized government has always attracted seekers of power and privilege who prosper by fostering helplessness and dependency. (They got a good chance to strut during the “COVID craziness.”)
If we want to find our way out of this wilderness, we must begin with a long, sober and honest look in the mirror.
Bernhard (Ben) Heersink, M.D.
Newburyport
