To the editor:
“This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.” This is a quote from Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural address.
I remember thinking after his speech that Donald Trump was not my president, not because I didn’t want him to be, although that was also true, but because he had no intention of being a president for all Americans. The group of Americans that Donald Trump did represent showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to attack the center of our democracy, overturn the results of a free and fair election and keep their leader in power.
After years of lies by the president of the United States and the constant repetition of catch phrases and words like enemies of the people, hoax, fake news and lock her/him up, his followers were fully indoctrinated into the MAGA cult and ready to follow their leaders final instructions.
At the last rally before they marched on the Capitol, Trump, Trump Jr., and Rudy Giuliani whipped the crowd into a frenzy of anger and they marched off chanting “Fight for Trump!” The president went back in the White House to watch on TV.
Trump’s inaugural quote should have read “This American carnage starts right here and starts right now.” He has done incalculable damage to our country.
I will just leave you with this. The definition of sedition is the act of encouraging rebellion against the government or an action that promotes such rebellion such as through speech and writing.
Carolyn Casey
Byfield
