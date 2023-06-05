To the editor:
I cannot ignore the letter to the editor sent by Deborah Goss ("Biden is the biggest danger to democracy," May 26, 2023, Daily News of Newburyport).
First of all, she is entitled to her opinion, but one that I find very painful, misguided and reeking of distorted truth. Ms. Goss should pursue research sources to bear out her claims before composing, parroting and submitting her Republican-right propaganda.
According to Fact Check (Nate Tresla, USA Today, Jan. 26, 2023) regarding Ms. Goss’ claim: President Biden’s banning gas stoves is unfounded. “Biden never voiced support for such a measure.” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed the issue during a Jan. 11 press briefing, adding, "The president does not support banning gas stoves."
Ms. Goss’ claim that the FBI is targeting parents and citizens is misleading. We citizens are not in jeopardy of having our freedom of speech censored. The truth is this: Attorney General Garland’s memo stated the FBI would work with U.S. attorneys and federal, state and local authorities to develop strategies to combat what he called "a disturbing spike" in violent threats facing educators, administrators and school boards.
The trend was highlighted in a Sept. 29 letter from the NSBA to President Joe Biden requesting federal assistance to investigate mounting threats and crimes against educators and school officials. (Sophia Tulp. AP News). Real censorship is the banning of books and the revision of our history, which is what authoritarian governments do.
Her assertion that Biden is a danger to America ignores the greatest danger that occurred on January 6, 2021. Donald Trump claimed the 2020 election was rigged. His lie ignited an assault on the Capitol to prevent the constitutional transfer of power to Joe Biden.
Trump’s unlawful attempt to remain in power is what dictators do. “At least 86 judges – from state courts to the U.S. Supreme Court – have rejected at least one post-election lawsuit filed by Trump or his supporters, according to a review of court filings by the Washington Post, published Dec. 12, stating more than 50 cases had failed or been tossed out of court.
Imagine our country being ruled by a dictator wannabe like those in Russia, China and North Korea.
Finally, President Biden is not flawless in making statements construed as misleading. What I assert is that Biden is not a danger to our democracy, but Donald Trump certainly is.
CHRISTOPHE DOLLAS
Byfield
