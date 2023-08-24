To the editor:
In a recent letter (“Trump indictments an attempt to derail his campaign”, Aug. 17, 2023, Daily News of Newburyport), the writer says the indictments facing the former president are “nothing short of legal lawfare aimed at removing the leading Republican … from the presidential contest.”
This is a very popular point of view. It’s also wrong; precisely backward, in fact.
Grand juries have not recommended indictments against Donald Trump to interfere with his campaign. He is campaigning to interfere with the prosecutions that are following from those lawful indictments.
Look no further than the calendar for proof.
Trump officially announced his candidacy on Nov. 15, 2022. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced her investigation in January of 2021, shortly after the “I just want to find 11,780 votes” phone call and more than 18 months before Trump declared.
The Jan. 6 committee, which made criminal referrals, was done before the 2022 midterms. Lawful execution of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago came on Aug. 8, 2022, months before he declared. Attorney General Letitia James’ civil suit, charging massive fraud in New York State, was filed two months before Trump announced.
The truth is obvious: the investigations and the indictments came first. The campaign is designed to interfere with and delay the administration of justice.
Trump’s campaign message reinforces this truth, at least as reflected in the barrage of emails he sends. It’s nothing but victimhood, which can be boiled down to this: “I’m an innocent man being persecuted by evil people. After they finish with me, they’re coming for you. Be afraid and angry and send me money.”
Facts aside, consider this simple question: If you were being charged with a crime of which you’re entirely innocent, and you had the proof to exonerate yourself, would you be trying to delay a trial as long as possible, or would you tell your attorneys to get you into the courtroom as soon as possible so you could prove your innocence and get on with your life?
Donald Trump is presumed innocent until proven guilty. But, like any other citizen, when he stands accused of a crime he must answer to the law. As federal Judge Tanya Chutkan rightly points out, running for president is his “day job.”
It doesn’t exempt him from his obligations as a criminal defendant, nor are those obligations “election interference.” They represent the rule of law, which governs every citizen. Even if they’re running for president.
GARY LUBARSKY
Amesbury
