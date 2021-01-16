To the editor:
I figured by now, there would be a variety of media accounts of emergency room visits by people injured hastily trying to remove Trump political materials.
Scraper cuts from removing bumper stickers or splinters from yard signs. But, other than those politicians who have carried his water to mile 25 of a marathon, like Mitch McConnell or Lindsey Graham, and now are shocked at the Frankenstein monster that four years of his toxic demagoguery has created, the rank-and-file Trumpers seem to have given him a pass on his incitement of an armed insurrection to interfere with the electoral process.
Of course, he predicted such fealty, back in January 2016, when he stated that he could shoot someone in the middle of 5th Avenue and not lose any votes. But that was mere conjecture and hyperbole. This time, a federal police officer was murdered.
It might not be that difficult to prove that his conduct at the pre-riot rally did incite the participants, and it was not only likely to produce such action, it did produce it.
The difficulty may lie in the notion that he would have advocated that such acts be imminent. Whether Donald Trump can be charged with incitement remains to be seen.
Either way, even to the naked eye, it is evident he is the leader of a criminal enterprise that has taken up arms and committed acts of aggression against the United States of America. The fact that he is still sitting in the White House, running the country, is a disgrace.
Michael O'Donnell
Newburyport
