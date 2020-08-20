To the editor:
If the owner of Rob Roy Auto Sales intent was to "own the libs" who drive by his shop on Main Street in Salisbury, he was highly successful.
The sign pairs Joe Biden as "Joe" with Kamala Harris as "Hoe" featured as engaging in sexual activities as they campaign for the highest offices in the land.
Rob Roy was interviewed on Channel 5, his sign on display behind him. People from all Greater Boston could see for themselves what kind of Republicans live here in Salisbury.
As I drove by, I was glad I didn't have my young grandsons in the car asking me what "blowing" means. I'm sure I could have stumbled through that with aplomb, considering that they are but 6 and 7 years old.
No doubt, Rob Roy and Bob of Bob's Signs figured they could sway voters to vote for "The Donald" by ridiculing Kamala Harris and Joe Biden with indecent innuendos. Never mind that what the sign says is racist, misogynistic and untrue. Its content makes it that much more appealing to people who revel in indecency.
Indecency seems to be what attracts some people to vote for Republicans these days. It used to be small government, fiscal responsibility and family values. Those concepts barely get a mention. Instead, the focus is on just how low they can go. And they are going very low.
Republicans once bragged about "trickle-down economics." Under "The Donald's" leadership, most of what the rest of us see is trickle-down indecency. It seems that the more bold the insult, bullying, name calling and lying by "The Donald," the more Republicans seem to enjoy it.
In 2016, supporters wondered if Trump's video in which he is heard bragging about grabbing women by their private parts would cost him the election. If the video were released today, it might just help gin up his ratings. Decency has a home somewhere but it's no longer living in the hearts of most Republicans.
I'm not surprised that Rob Roy's Auto Sales is generating support from an adoring crowd of Trumpsters on social media. Even Rush Limbaugh, the carnival barker awarded the Medal of Honor by "The Donald," has jumped on the bandwagon and is bellowing Rob Roy's slogan on his radio show.
Rob Roy has gotten his 15 minutes of fame, just like "Joe the Plumber!" And way to go Rob Roy for embarrassing the decent people that live in Salisbury.
Don't expect any local Republicans to call out the indecency of this sign. They follow the lead of their indecent hero in the White House and can't risk the ire of their constituencies. Decency would cost votes. They know cowardice has its rewards.
No profiles in courage in this town so far. Maybe someone will surprise us and take a stand. But I'm not counting on it.
There is no bottom for today's Trump supporters. Just when you think they cannot sink any lower, there they are.
Monique Greilich
Salisbury
