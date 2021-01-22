To the editor:
In response to Dr. Bernhard Heersink’s letter in the Jan. 20 Daily News, I would like to emphasize that I have also read the transcript of President Trump’s speech before the Capitol riot, as well as witnessed his reprehensible actions over the course of his relatively brief political career.
Since he entered the political arena, President Trump has demonstrated a clear tendency to incite the very “violence and mayhem” that Dr. Heersink denies the president ever caused.
During his speech on Jan. 6, he urged supporters to “fight,” to “fight like hell,” and later, in a video address to the rioters, told them that they are “very special” and that “we love you.” Rudy Giuliani told these same supporters to use “trial by combat” to “correct” the results of the election. Are these not fighting words?
Any follower of current events also knows that Jan. 6 was certainly not the first time President Trump made public comments that condoned or encouraged violence.
On Feb. 23, 2016, he told supporters at a rally in Las Vegas that he would “like to punch [a protester] in the face” and that he misses the “old days” when protesters could “be carried out on a stretcher.”
A Google search will bring up many other instances where President Trump used similarly violent language, and one can find countless videos of protesters being beaten up and assaulted at Trump rallies – despite Dr. Heersink’s claim that “such people have never been seen” at these events.
Dr. Heersink also alleges that the U.S. is turning into a “Communist dictatorship” due to Twitter and other social media platforms’ ban of President Trump.
While I do agree that his removal from these websites was unnecessary, I urge Dr. Heersink to rethink his statement; President Trump is in fact the one mirroring the actions of dictators when he relentlessly questions the results of a fair and free election, and at this point, he seems to have as much respect for democracy as the leader of a banana republic.
The success of our American republic relies upon our leaders upholding their oath to “support and defend the Constitution,” and anyone who questions the motives of those in office who support a (second) impeachment must be blind to the danger that President Trump and his most fervent supporters pose to democracy, decency and the American way.
Tyler Dooling
Byfield
