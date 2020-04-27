To the editor:
I was extremely disappointed and shocked to see the letter you published on April 23 from Colleen Turner Secino.
As a trustee of the Institution for Savings over the last 12 years, I am in a unique position to both refute Ms. Secino’s contention that the Institution for Savings is greedy and to provide some more information regarding the expansion.
The Institution for Savings has contributed more than $10 million in the last five years to the city of Newburyport’s schools, its public infrastructure (libraries, fields, senior center) and its nonprofits.
As far as I know, there is no other entity in the city that has given so much, so frequently. I will not give any more credence to Ms. Secino’s contention by commenting further about “greed” as this information speaks for itself.
In regard to the expansion, it is understood that a few neighbors and abutters (closer to 10 families than 70, by the way) are unhappy with the expansion. This would be the case with any expansion as many people just don’t like change.
Reasonable people should know the following: The bank has only seen two renovations to this historic building in almost 150 years and it is designing this addition to meet its infrastructure needs to be successful.
The bank is located in a commercial zone and this proposal respects both the commercial as well as the residential neighborhood and reflects similar patterns where commercial buildings abut residential neighborhoods throughout Newburyport. Examples are the James Steam Mill at the corner of Charles and Water streets, Prince Place and the medical building on Forrester Street.
Like all building projects it has undertaken in the last decade in other communities, this addition will be done tastefully and will add to the neighborhood, not detract from it.
Lastly, the bank has made numerous design revisions to address comments they have received and heard from the Historic Commission, Planning Board and neighbors. The revised plans will be submitted to the Planning Board when completed.
Jeremiah T. Lewis
Ipswich
