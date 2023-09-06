To the editor:
Emphasis on subjects in local, state, national and international news comes and goes. Interest waxes and wanes.
Today, there is a housing crisis in this country, primarily for those less fortunate. Developers in Newburyport continue to renovate, backfill and build in the smallest of parcels. Yet, the Brown School, an obvious target for builders, stands vacant and shuttered. What an ideal location for low-income housing, especially as many businesses in town advertise “help wanted.”
There is much talk about parking, green space, a liner for the Frog Pond, and trees. How about pushing for living space for needy people who are willing to work?
PAUL MENDELSON
Newburyport
