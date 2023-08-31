To the editor:
Frogs do not like it when crowds of loud people search for them around the edge of a pond. They are timid creatures and watchful.
Fungicides, lawn chemicals, fertilizer and accumulated poisons in the Bartlet pond mean frogs have not lived there for many years, and probably never will. These things wreak havoc with their reproductive organs.
The proposed plans for the polluted ex-frog pond make little environmental sense. Spending hundreds of thousands of dollars so people can float candles several times a year, with little paper boats and wax candles disintegrating into the water? Is that a good thing to do?
A better idea would be to fill the pond with good soil and make an island in the middle of it. Build a tiny forest and/or garden on the island which is friendly to fireflies. Surround the pond with a thin moat. The tiny forest movement is getting a lot of press coverage lately.
We are surrounded by beautiful New England gardens built by rich people and their heirs. Bedrock Gardens in Lee, N.H., has a gorgeous, wavy 200-foot-long channel through it. They call it the “wiggle waggle.” It has lotus and water lilies in it.
Too often in Newburyport we rush to judgment, instead of deliberating. That is how we ended up with a single elementary school with no solar panels.
Any large pond built in the Bartlet Mall will continue to be an invitation to people who want to throw beer cans and bottles away at night. The island idea would simplify the collection and removal of such things.
I encourage Ward 5 Councilor McCauley to continue to pursue his inquiries into this project.
ED ANDERSON
Newburyport
