To the editor:
“The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth on them.”
Ida B. Wells-Barnett
Who decides the rights and wrongs? Me? You? The Bible? The laws? Common sense?
It feels like some people are having trouble making good decisions. At least three incidents rocked my world in Newburyport this past week.
– A Salisbury business owner displayed a sign in front of his business, suggesting the Democratic vice presidential nominee was a prostitute. He used the word hoe instead of ho but made his point. Thanks to the Salisbury town manager for publicly saying the sign was “offensive and insulting, particularly to women.” The sign is on private property, so there is nothing the town can legally do. The owner took down the display.
– On Saturday, a mother and her daughter were walking on the Clipper City Rail Trail, and a white man verbally accosted them because he didn't like the color of their skin. He called them “vulgar and disparaging words.” The mom took his photo and gave it to the police. They quickly identified Daniel P. Cain of Methuen, and plan to summons him to court to face charges.
– Also, on Saturday, I was holding signs on High Street in front of the Senior Center for Amber Hewett (candidate for state representative). A white male in a black SUV drove by, gave me the middle finger, and yelled, "F*** you!" I wish I'd had the foresight to memorize his license plate so he could have been interviewed by police and, at the very least, understood that his behavior was disturbing. I've been holding campaign signs for decades, and this was a first for me.
Is this enough light, Ida?
Elizabeth Kilcoyne
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.