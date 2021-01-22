To the editor:
The United States, along with eight other nations have enough nuclear weapons to obliterate our world should we be foolish enough to enter another possibly uncontrollable, lethal war.
Over 50 countries are ratifying the United Nations treaty (TPNW), making nuclear weapons illegal today, Jan. 22. They are pressing other nations to sign on, aware of the dangerous times we are in. Unfortunately it will be difficult to nudge the nine known countries that have nuclear weapons. They are: the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, Israel, India, Pakistan, and North Korea. The United States and Russia have the vast majority of weapons.
Our country has 6550 nuclear weapons, assuring the possibility of total global annihilation. Even the use of one nuclear weapon would put the globe into unimaginable chaos.
Why must the United States have so many nuclear weapons? Unfortunately, our government wants to augment even more and is readying “smaller” nuclear weapons, able to destroy smaller areas of populations, the environment be damned.
Nuclear weapons are the ultimate weapons of destruction. There is no escape. If we use them we too will die, and so will our precious world.
Let’s hope the Biden team will give lots of thought to this most important issue and become active participants in having our country unite with others to ratify the United Nations treaty, making nuclear weapons illegal.
Barbara and Peter Haack
West Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.