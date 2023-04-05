To the editor:
Last Thursday evening, I held a placard outside the Elks Club which read: "Ukraine is a corrupt brutal dictatorship." The Elks Club was hosting a pro-Ukraine function.
I was there to remind those who claim to support Ukraine that they are no real friends of Ukraine. Ukraine is not a democracy. Opposition politicians have been locked up by the Zelenskyy regime.
Opposition newspapers have been shut down. The government has a death list for those whom it judges are enemies of the regime. Human rights abuses are rife in the part of Ukraine controlled by the government. (Read Amnesty International reports if you doubt that.)
Even as I type, Russian Orthodox priests are being thrown out of their own churches by Ukrainian government policy. Clearly, the Zelenskyy regime is not worth supporting.
Another fact that the virtue-signaling supporters of Ukraine ignore is that over 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or injured in the war with Russia; all this for a population of only 30 million.
Every family in Ukraine must have already lost a family member or someone they know to the war. These deaths and injuries could have been avoided if the CIA had not spent billons to overthrow the democratically elected Ukrainian government in 2014.
In 2015, France and Germany oversaw the signing of the Minsk accords, which gave the Donbas (ethnic Russian territory) semiautonomy. The Ukrainian government also promised to stop attacking the Donbas.
Almost immediately, it became clear that no one in the Ukrainian government was serious about the agreement. Between 2015 and today, at least 12,000 ethnic Russian civilians have been killed in deliberate attacks by Ukrainian forces using NATO artillery and training.
Not surprisingly, the vast majority of people in the Crimea and the Donbas voted to secede from the brutal dictatorship in Kyiv. In Istanbul, Turkey, last year, Russia and Ukraine were close to a peace deal until the former prime minster of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson – no doubt on the orders of the neocon Biden regime – arrived to destroy any hopes for peace.
Now, a very angry Russia is determined to kill, wound or capture every last Ukrainian soldier. There is no chance for peace now. The Russians will win this war before the year is over.
To sum up, you so-called Ukraine supporters deserve most of the blame for this avoidable bloodbath and Ukrainian defeat.
CHRISTOPHER PHILLIPS
West Newbury
