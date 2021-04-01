To the editor:
One of the recommendations of the Newburyport Resiliency Plan is to reduce our carbon footprint.
While there are many ways we can support measures to prepare for future disasters, reducing our carbon footprint is the one step we can immediately act on in our daily lives.
One image that may be holding us back is "garbage heaven," a place where once we throw out our trash, it magically disappears from our curb, our thoughts and our responsibilities.
We can help determine where our trash goes by sorting it so that it can be property disposed or recycled. Even better, we can subscribe to curbside composting pickup, which has the benefits of reducing the volume of our trash by 50% and returning organic matter to decompose back into black soil. See the City of Newburyport's recycling website for more.
Recycling is not a perfect process because sorting and transport use up money and energy. Many types of plastic are not recyclable despite their triangle designation and end up in the South Pacific garbage patch, on the shores of Easter Island or as microplastics in fish, turtles and whales. These destinations are part of the real "garbage heaven."
Envision a giant plastic boot stepping into a carbon footprint. The next step to reducing both the boot and the footprint is to "uncycle."
Uncycling means being proactive in reducing the amount of trash we create in the first place. Examples include taking our own bags to stores, buying with the environment in mind, shopping locally instead of ordering online, and eating either by cooking at home or eating in local restaurants in safe circumstances.
If more of us uncycle, our efforts will add up and can influence others to join us. As we become more creative, our carbon footprint will shrink for future generations.
Thomas L. Szabo
Newburyport
