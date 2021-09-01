To the editor:
Business owners on Bridge Road in Salisbury should be screaming bloody murder at our town government for allowing to leave this road in such disrepair.
And rightfully so, while dealing with the crudest, rudest and most disrespectful-to-the-public construction crews I have ever seen and heard.
When do you think this road would be repaired and repaved had it been Beach Road?
It's time for Salisbury's declining town government to treat, respect and be accountable to all of its citizens and stop kowtowing to our crime-infested beach area.
Bruce Merluzzi
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.