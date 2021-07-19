To the editor:
At a time when infection rates are going up, it’s the unvaccinated who are standing in the way of putting this pandemic behind us.
A Daily News headline that shouts “People dying despite shots” is true, but only serves to feed into the disinformation campaign being waged against the vaccine.
Too many of the unvaccinated will read the headline believing it confirms their decision not to get vaccinated without reading the article, which explains that the vaccine, although not perfect, is highly effective in preventing both infection and death.
We have always known that the vaccines would not be 100% effective and that there would be breakthrough cases and most likely deaths. That should not surprise anyone.
Almost all deaths occurring now are occurring in unvaccinated people. And, scientists tell us that although vaccinated people can get breakthrough infections, they have much lower viral loads than unvaccinated people and are unlikely to spread it.
The rise in cases is being caused by the unvaccinated. So, a better headline would have been “Unvaccinated causing needless deaths.”
They are responsible not only for the deaths among the vaccinated, but also among the unvaccinated, and unfortunately both will increase until more people are vaccinated.
Patricia Torkildson
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.